This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Après-Ski Yoga, Dec. 22, Jan and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center Thursdays from 5-6:15 p.m. to counterbalance a long day on the slopes. Call 541-425-0540 for information.

‘The Fantasticks’ at Edison Theatre, Dec. 22-23, 29-30

Check out this fun musical about love, loss, adventure, growing up and vegetables at Edison Theatre this month. Go to www.edisontheatre.org for tickets or call 760-934-6592 for more information.

Skate With Santa, Dec. 22

Come to the Mammoth Lakes Ice Rink and enjoy skating and professional photos with our very special guest, Santa! The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. when Santa loads up his sleigh and heads to the North Pole. Family portraits from Bluebird Imaging are also available. Bring your skates or rent them at the rink. For information, contact 760-965-3600.

Community Meditation Dec. 23

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday from 6-6:45 p.m. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information, please go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Fresh Tracks and Breakfast, Dec. 24, Jan. 14

Your $30 ticket includes a free buffet breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. at McCoy Station and exclusive early riding. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for details or go to www.visitmammoth.com.

Death Valley Art Projects, Dec. 25, 31

Kids of all ages are invited to join in activities and art projects that explore what it means to give back to their community. The event will be in the Multipurpose Room in the Furnace Creek Visitor Center on Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. These Junior Ranger Service Projects Open House days are a great way to fulfill the service project component of your Death Valley National Park Junior Ranger workbooks! Email Kira Lucier at DEVA_Volunteer@NPS.gov or call (760) 786-3282.

Death Valley Beautify the Park, Dec. 27, Jan. 1

Two volunteer clean-up events offer adults or families an opportunity to beautify the park for everyone’s enjoyment. Tuesday, Dec. 27, meet at the Texas Springs Campground from noon-4 p.m., or kick off the New Year with a good deed and join in on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon at the picnic area in front of Furnace Creek Ranch. Bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, sturdy outdoor shoes and work or gardening gloves if you have them. If you have questions or would like to schedule a service project with your group, email Kira Lucier at DEVA_Volunteer@NPS.gov or call (760) 786-3282.

Death Valley National Park’s Annual Christmas Bird Count, Dec. 30

All are invited to participate in one of the longest-running citizen science events in the world. Birders can experience the diversity of habitats and species found in the Furnace Creek area of Death Valley. This is a great opportunity to learn about birds in the area, get identification tips and meet others interested in desert environments. The bird count will begin at 7 a.m. at the Furnace Creek Golf Course parking lot. Participants should dress in layers and bring a hat, sunscreen, water, food and binoculars (if available). Participants do not need to commit to the entire day, but must be there at 7 a.m. This count is part of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, which began in 1900. Each year, the CBC mobilizes more than 70,000 volunteers in more than 2,400 locations. Data collected by CBC participants allow researchers, conservation biologists and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America. For more information on the Christmas Bird Count, contact Linda Manning at (760) 786-3252 or linda_manning@nps.gov.

Chamber Membership, Dec. 31

The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce is offering a discounted rate for its membership dues. Starting in January 2017, dues for a Basic Membership will increase to $250 per year. To save $50 on a Basic Membership, local businesses are encouraged to renew before Dec. 31, 2016. If you renew early, your membership will be valid for one year from your current expiration date. The Chamber also said its membership, programs and services have all expanded over the past two years, and the organization is looking forward to the year ahead.

Beginning Fencing Classes, Jan. 3, 10 and Feb dates

The Crowley Lake Community Center is hosting beginning fencing lessons each week, and they want you there. Classes are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Stott Pilates Matwork, Jan. 3, 10 and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for some stott pilates. Learn the basics of breathing, pelvic and rib case placement, scapular movement, and head and cervical spine placement in this all-inclusive class. For information, call 541-425-0540.

Cardio Sculpt, Jan. 3, 10 and Feb dates

Come sculpt your body at the Crowley Lake Community Center Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring proper exercise clothing because these classes are tough! For info, call 541-425-0540.

MLK Jr. Community Volunteer Day Jan. 14

Join the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource, Rattlesnake Village. Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site with over forty-two rock features. Come help remove trash, pull weeds and help protect this special place for future generations. For details contact 760-873-4554.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck, Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” which tells the story of looters’ destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. In the film, Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of the Antiquities Act. For more, call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.