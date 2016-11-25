This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Thanksgiving Activities, Nov. 24-27

Mammoth Mountain is starting the holidays off right with helmet decorating, letters to Santa, photos and rides with Woolly, ornament making, live music and much more. Thanksgiving dinners will be held on Thanksgiving. Check out the event calendar on www.mammothmountain.com for times and details.

Book Sale at Book Chalet, Nov 25-26

Holiday books, table top books, and CDs will be on sale at the Book Chalet at 645 Old Mammoth Road (across from the Stove) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every $5 purchase will get $1 off. All proceeds benefit the library.

Christmas Festivities at The Village, Nov. 25-26

On Nov 25, come to The Village at 5:30 p.m. for a free concert in The Plaza with Sweet Thing, followed by a tree lighting with Santa and Woolly. Take your picture with Santa inside Mammoth Sports at 7 p.m. On Nov. 26, Master Blaster will be on the Plaza Stage starting at 3:30 p.m., and pictures can be taken with Santa and Woolly at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.mammothmountain.com for more information.

Friends of the Inyo Winter Fundraiser: 'Wrenched,' Bishop, Dec 2

Join Friends of the Inyo for their Winter Gathering at the Inyo Council for the Arts and enjoy the documentary “Wrenched” with beer, wine, popcorn and snacks, followed by a raffle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include a beer or glass of wine. They are available at brownpaperevents.com and at the Friends of the Inyo office. More information is available at www.friendsoftheinyo.org.

Christmas Parade Tree Lighting, Street of Lights Party, Bishop, Dec. 3

Main Street in Bishop is hosting the annual Christmas Parade starting at 4:30 p.m. and closely followed by the official tree lighting ceremony. Many shops will be open late, offering great deals and refreshments for the Street of Lights merchant party including great raffle prizes. Call 760-873-8405 for more information.

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center Annual Fundraiser, Dec. 3

Free snow safety clinics will be held at Main Lodge from 11:30 am.-1 p.m. Light appetizers, raffle, and silent auction and speaker Ken Etzel will be at Eagle Lodge beginning at 6 p.m. Cover is $20. More information is available at www.esavalanche.org.

Owen's Valley Radio Observatory, Bishop, Dec. 5

Tours are given on the first Monday of the month unless it's a holiday and start at 1 p.m. They last about an hour and reservations are not required. To reach the observatory, take Highway 168 east about two miles, turn left on Leighton Lane and go 4.5 miles to the end of the paved road. Contact Dr. Mark Hodges for information at 760-938-2075 (ext. 109).

Mono Basin Historical Society Potluck and Movie, Lee Vining, Dec. 5

The Society's holiday dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by “Hell's Heroes,” a 68-minute early “talkie” film introduced by Richard Foye. It was filmed in Bodie before the town's 1932 fire. The film is free although donations are appreciated. The event will be held at the Lee Vining Community Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Mono Lake Avenue. Call 760-647-6461 or email curator@monobasinhistory.org for more information.

Resource Family Foster Parent Social, Dec. 8

All are welcome to learn more about becoming a resource family for children in our community. Open your heart and home to become a positive support in a child's life. The social will be held on the third floor of the Sierra Center Mall, at 452 Old Mammoth Road, from 5:30-7 p.m. Please RSVP to Marlo Preis at mpreis@mono.ca.gov or 760-924-1793.

Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party, Dec. 8

Join the Chamber at The Westin from 6-8 p.m. where they will be awarding Mammoth Lakes' first Business Excellence Awards. Tickets are $25 for members and non-members.

MLTPA's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Free Bus to Movie, Dec. 9

Celebrate the MLTPA with food, drinks, door prizes, honorees, silent auction, champagne and cake at Jimmy's Taverna starting at 5 p.m. Cover is $25. Free tickets to “Monumental: Skiing our National Parks”will be given to the first 50 entrants who make a $30 donation. Party bus to the movie leaves at 7:15 sharp. More information is at www.mltpa.org.

Movie Premier of 'Monumental: Skiing our National Parks,' Dec. 9

Celebrate the National Park Service by experiencing winter in iconic parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone and Glacier. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will be shown at the USFS/Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center Auditorium. The events is sponsored by Friends of the Inyo, ESIA, and Mammoth Lakes Recreation. Tickets are $10 are available at brownpaperevents.com or at the Welcome Center. More information is available at www.friendsoftheinyo.org.

Bishop Paiute COSA Bird Walk and Census, Bishop, Dec. 10

Birders of all levels are welcome to join the Paiute Tribe to walk the Conservation Open Space Area and identify birds and observe bird behavior. Meet at the BLM/Forest Service Building on West Line Street in Bishop at 8:30 a.m. Contact Hillary Behr at hillarybehr@yahoo.com for more information.

Winter Bazaar Fundraiser for Crowley Lake Skate Park, Dec. 10

You will find great gifts for those on your holiday list from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Proceeds will go to a good cause, supporting the new Crowley Lake Skate Park. Baked goods, homemade canned and jarred goods, organic body care products, candles, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, beadwork, organic soaps, handcrafted specialty items, and so much more will be on display. For more information, call Isabel Connolly at 760-935-4089.

Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra Whiteout Extravaganza, Dec. 10

Come decked out in all white for our biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening begins at 6 p.m. at Canyon Lodge and features dinner, silent auction, raffle and dancing to the grooves of Deep Fryed Mojo. Tickets are $70 and are available at the Disabled Sports office, Second Chance Thrift Store, the Booky Joint and online at disabledsportseasternsierra.org. For more information, please call 760-934-0791.

Railroad Express, Dec. 10

Come to the Laws Museum for some wonderful train rides, live entertainment, refreshments, and crafts and activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance. Tickets are available at Bishop Chamber. Visit www.bishopvisitor.com for info or call 760-873-8405.