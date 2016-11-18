This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Mono Basin Visitor Center Patio Talks, November dates

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association on the Mono Basin Visitor Center's patio and enjoy the view of Mono Lake while learning about its many mysteries. Talks are at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. For further information, contact 760-924-5500 or go to esiaonline.com.

South Tufa Tours, November dates

Come discover the mystery of Mono Lake's bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system as you walk the shores of this ancient lake. Meet at the South Tufa parking lot kiosk at 1 p.m. and stay until 2-2:30 p.m. Travel five miles south of Lee Vining on U.S. Highway 395, five miles east on Highway 120, and follow signs for South Tufa. For questions or directions, call 760-924-5500 or go to esiaonline.com.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Beginners welcome on Mondays, 3-4 p.m. Intermediate players should attend Monday, 4-5 p.m., 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Range of Light Conditioning Hike, Nov. 17

This is the second hike in the season series of Bishop-area hikes. It'll be four miles round-trip with a 700-foot altitude gain. Dogs okay. Meet at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Barlow Lane and Bir Road (1.5 miles south of Line St.). Bring water, snacks, headlamp or flashlight, and dress in layers. For questions, call 562-704-0287 or email hwy395@earthlink.net.

Community Meditations, Nov. 18

Community Meditation will be held this weekend at Mountain Sol Yoga from 6-6:45 p.m. Community Meditations are non-sectarian and open to all on a walk-in basis. No cost, but donations are accepted. For details, go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Poland Slide Show with Bill Grimes, Nov. 22

Come to the Mammoth Library at 6 p.m. for a slideshow from the world's most traveled man. Pictures and information will be available. For questions, email expt57@yahoo.com.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, Nov. 24

Kick off the holiday season by committing to health and fitness with a two-mile road race in Mammoth Lakes. The Mammoth Track Club will be there to cheer runners on and celebrate over a cup of hot chocolate at the finish. Register in advance for $15 or day of for $20 at Mammoth Creek Park. Get your bib at 9 a.m. at Mammoth Creek Park. Go to www.mammothtrackclub.com for more info.

Thanksgiving Activities, Nov. 24-27

Mammoth Mountain is starting the holidays off right with helmet decorating, letters to Santa, photos and rides with wooly, ornament making live music and so much more. Thanksgiving dinners will be held on Thanksgiving. Check out the event calendar on www.mammothmountain.com for times and details.

Christmas Festivities at The Village, Nov. 25-26

Come to The Village at 5:30 p.m. for a free concert in The Plaza with Sweet Thing, followed by a tree lighting with Santa and Woolly. Take your picture with Santa inside Mammoth Sports at 7. On the 26th be here at 3:30 p.m. and stay until 5:30 p.m. for Master Blaster on The Plaza Stage or for pictures with Santa and Wooly. Visit www.villageatmammoth.com for more information.

Christmas Parade Tree Lighting and Street of Lights Party, Dec. 3

Main Street in Bishop is hosting the annual Christmas Parade starting at 4:30 p.m. and closely followed by the official tree lighting ceremony. Many shops will be open late, offering great deals and refreshments for the Street of Lights merchant party which includes some great raffle prizes. Call 760-873-8405 for information.

Railroad Express, Laws Museum, Dec. 10

Come to the Laws Museum for some wonderful train rides, live entertainment, refreshments, and crafts and activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance. Tickets are available at Bishop Chamber. Visit www.bishopvisitor.com for info or call 760-873-8405.

Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra Whiteout Extravaganza, Dec. 10

Come decked out in all white to Canyon Lodge at 6pm for our biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening features a delicious dinner, silent auction, raffle and dancing to the grooves of Deep Fryed Mojo! Tickets are just $70 and are available at our office, the Second Chance Thrift Store and the Booky Joint. You can also purchase your event tickets and raffle tickets online at disabledsportseastensierra.org For more information, please call 760-934-0791.

Mickey Avalon, DJ Rodney-O, Dec. 15

Lakanuki Restaurant and Bar is hosting a live concert featuring Mickey Avalon and DJ Rodney-O. The comedy-rock music will hit a note with everyone who attends. Call 408-667-0992 or email latenitebilly@hotmail.com for info. This is a 21+ event and doors open at 9 p.m.