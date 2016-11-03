This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Mono Basin Visitor Center Patio Talks, Nov. 3-7, more November dates

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association on the Mono Basin Visitor Center's patio and enjoy the view of Mono Lake while learning about its many mysteries. Talks are at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. For further information, contact 760-924-5500 or go to esiaonline.com.

South Tufa Tours, Nov. 5-6, more November dates

Come discover the mystery of Mono Lake's bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system as you walk the shores of this ancient lake. Meet at the South Tufa parking lot kiosk at 1 p.m. and stay until 2-2:30 p.m. Travel five miles south of Lee Vining on U.S. Highway 395, five miles on Highway 120 east, and follow signs for South Tufa. For questions or directions, call 760-924-5500 or go to or go to esiaonline.com.

Community Meditation Classes, Nov. 4, Nov. 6

Community Meditations, by donation, will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Nov. 4 from 6-6:45 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. For more information and to register, visit www.mountainsolyoga.com.

Ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with Greg Smith. Intermediate players should attend Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Nov. 14, 28. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Murder Mystery Dinner! Starts Nov. 3, other dates until Nov. 10

Sierra Classic Theatre Presents the annual murder mystery dinner circuit. Come to Tom's Place tonight, Rock n Bowl Brasserie on Nov 6 and 7, Lakanuki on Nov. 9, and Mammoth Brewing on Nov. 10. All shows are at 7 p.m. This is a not-to-be-missed event that is always a sellout. For more info, go to www.sierraclassictheatre.com.

The Annual Fall Highball Climbing Course, Nov. 4, Nov. 5

Join the American Alpine Club, Camp USA and Five Ten in Bishop for the annual Eastside throwdown, the Bishop Fall Highball. This three-day grassroots climbing festival is a true celebration of climbing and the climbing community of the Eastern Sierra. After parties will be held at Mountain Rambler Brewery, Bishop Twin Theatre, New Belgium Brewing and more. For registration and event details, go to cragginclassic.com.

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre presents 'Stellaluna,' Nov. 5

Come to The Edison Theatre next to Cerro Coso College at 11:00 a.m. for a one-day-only theatrical production of the classic children's book. Purchase tickets at the door or at www.brownpapertickets.com. This is a kid-friendly play, suitable for all ages. For questions, contact 760-934-6592.

The Felici Piano Trio Concert, Nov. 5

Chamber Music Unbound presents another wonderful concert by The Felici Piano Trio. “A Winning Ticket” features an amazing lineup of composers including Beethoven, Franck and Schubert. Go to www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org for tickets. Tickets are also available at the Booky Joint, the Inyo Council for the Arts and at the door.

Buttermilk, Volcanic Tablelands Cleanup, Nov. 6

Come to Black Sheep at 8:30 a.m. for a free breakfast. Then work from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. helping care for the Buttermilk and Volcanic Tablelands, both popular climbing areas. Water, long pants and closed-toed shoes are a necessity. Tools and gloves provided. Call 760-873-6500 or email info@americanalpineclub.org for information.

Stone Age Cuisine? Historical Society Meeting, Potluck, Nov. 7

Join the Mono Basin Historical Society for a potluck and business meeting at 6 p.m. The ramble begins at 7:30 p.m. Duncan King, a descendant of the residents of Cheddar Gorge, will discuss the finer points of stone age cuisine. Email curator@www.monobasinhistory.org or call 760-647-6461 for information.

Owens Valley Radio Observatory Tour, Nov. 7

Join the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for a tour of the Owens Valley Radio Observatory from 1-2 p.m. Visit www.astro.caltech.edu/research/ovro/ for information and directions or call 760-938-2075.

Colombia – Changing Landscapes with Santiago Escruceria, Nov. 9

Join the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society at 7 p.m. At the BLM/Forest Service Office in Bishop (by the DMV). Our guest speaker will be giving a presentation on Colombia and changing politics and attitudes toward tourism, specifically birding tourism. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, go to www.esaudubon.org/events/field_trips.php.

Mammoth Mountain Opening Day, Nov. 10

Start the season off right with the traditional Broadway Express banner breakthrough and annual sundeck beer toast. Come to Broadway Express at 7 a.m. for free coffee and hot cocoa, a beer toast at 11 a.m. on the Main Lodge Sundeck, drink specials at Tusks Bar, and a full day of riding the slopes. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for info.

Forest and Air Workshop, Nov. 10

Join the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District is pleased to announce a forest and air workshop at Suite Z, 437 Old Mammoth Road, at 10:00 a.m. We will discuss tree mortality, as well as the state of the Sierra Nevada Forests and Air after the recent fires. We will also introduce you to Rule 701. For information please contact 760-872-8211 or email pkiddoo@gbuapcd.org.

Paiute/Shoshone Cultural Center Tour and Hike, Nov. 10

Range of Light Group will lead hikes in the Bishop area during the upcoming winter season, starting with an easy two mile hike on level ground. On the way we will visit an Audubon Society bird-viewing area. No dogs please. Come to the Paiute-Shoshone Cultural Center at 3:30 p.m. Sharp for a tour followed by the hike. For questions contact 562-704-0287 or hwy395@earthlink.net.

350 Mono Meeting, Nov. 10

Come to Janet's in Mono City at 5:30 p.m. for a community talk. We will discuss the benefits of striving to become a climate-friendly renewable community. Together we can turn dreams into action. Email jcarle@qnet.com for more info.

Mary Poppins Workshop and Auditions Nov. 9, Nov. 12

Come to Bishop Union High School at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 for an audition workshop that will prepare you for the Nov. 12th auditions. Auditions start at 10:00 a.m. At Bishop Union High School. There will be dancing, singing, and good old-fashioned acting. Call or text Playhouse 395 at 760-920-9100 or visit www.playhouse395.com for all the information you need to prepare for your audition.

Closing Day of Fishing Season, Nov. 15

After Nov. 15 winter firshing regulations are in effect, so grab your poles and nets and try for that Morrison's bonus. Call 760-872-1171 for more information on fishing regulations.

Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11

Come to the Mammoth Lakes celebration of Veterans Day held at Fire Station #1 on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. with a Color Guard initiating the event. Veterans Day marks the end of the major hostilities surrounding World War I. We are seeking sponsors who can provide morning snacks and beverages to say Thank You to our veterans. Email rboccia@mammothlakesrecreation.org if you are able to provide support or for more information.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.