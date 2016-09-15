This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system while walking the shores of the ancient lake with a knowledgeable ranger? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of fall activities for kids and adults alike, go to http://www.eslt.org/ for a one-stop-shopping clearinghouse for many local events.

Community Meditation through September

Take advantage of Mountain Sol Yoga & Holistic Healing offering non-sectarian Community Meditations on a walk-in basis to all members of the community. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For information, visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Yin Yoga stretch classes, Thursdays through November

Join instructor Tessa Coker for her Yin Yoga classes at the Crowley Lake Community. Must bring your own mat. Thursdays 5-6:16 p.m., Sept. 15, 29 Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 29.

Stott Pilates matwork, Tuesdays through November

Join Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community center in her Classic Pilates matwork. Bring your own mat. Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m., Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, Nov.1, 15, 29.

Beginning/intermediate ukelele classes, Mondays through November

All ages welcome at the Crowley Lake Community Center for lessons with instructor Greg Smith. Beginners, Mondays, 3-4 p.m., Intermediate, Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 17, 24, 31, Nov.14, 28.

Convict Lake Fishing Derby, through Nov. 15

The Convict Lake Fishing Derby started on Sept. 5 at Convict Lake and continues through Nov. 15 with $6,000 in prizes and the Morrison’s Bonus. Go to convictlake.com for more information.

Great Sierra River Lakes Basin clean up, Sept. 17

Join the Town of Mammoth Lakes, the U.S. Forest Service and Friends of the Inyo for the Great Sierra River Clean Up to pick up trash throughout the Mammoth Lakes Basin in celebration of the great summer we had. Meet at Horseshoe Lake parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Free breakfast and lunch and great giveaways. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. For more information, visit mltpa.org, call the trails coordinator at 760-914-1769 or email traildays@mltpa.org.

Eastern Sierra Kite Festival, Sept 17-18

Join friends and family in the beautiful Antelope Valley for an all day kite festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at the Antelope Valley Fire Department on Larson Lane. Go to www.northernmonochamber.com for more information or call 530-828-0823.

Kamikaze Bike Games volunteers still needed, Sept. 18

The Kamikaze Bike Games are back in September, and volunteers are needed. All volunteers will receive a staff T-shirt, a complimentary meal and an invitation to the volunteer and staff barbeque and prize giveaway on Sunday, Sept. 18. Go to Mammothmountain.com for info.

Deer Lakes hike, Sept. 18

Join the Sierra Club in a hike from Lake George, up to the Mammoth Crest to Deer Lakes on trails, then follow an intermittent use trail up a gentle grade to the Duck Pass trail and return via Duck Pass, ending at the trailhead at Coldwater Canyon. The entire trip is around 12 miles, with 2,765’ gain. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Mammoth Union Bank. Contact Melissa at 760-937-0499 or melissas1@verizon.net.

Mono County Supervisor District 4 candidate forum, Sept. 20

The candidates running for Mono County’s fourth district, incumbent Tim Fesko and challenger Bob Peters, will meet for a debate at 6 p.m. at the Sierra Event Center, on the second floor of the Sierra Center Mall (where Shogun used to be). All are invited to attend.

Water and the California Dream talk, Sept. 20

Join David Carle, retired State Park Ranger and author of Water and the California Dream: Historic Choices Shaping the Future, for a colorful slideshow talk about how California’s environment and quality of life were transformed by decisions about water. Meet at 6:45 p.m. at Cerro Coso College, Mammoth Campus, Room 214. For more information, call Mary 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.

Lee Vining Library Open House, Sept. 20

Local Mono Basin authors will be at the Lee Vining library to sell and autograph their books from 3:30-5 p.m. Bring in newly harvested seeds from a garden or wildflower seeds to help stock a growing seed bank for the community.

Hidden Lake hike, Sept. 22

Join the Sierra Club in a hike to Mammoth’s Hidden Lake, fed by rain and snow and the Bodle ditch. Dogs OK. Meet at 4:40 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank. Contact Sally at 760-218-0083 or sges4d@gmail.com.