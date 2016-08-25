This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association; hikes, talks, walks, adventures, all summer

Want to discover the mystery of Mono Lake’s bizarre tufa towers, strange alkaline waters and unique ecological system while walking the shores of the ancient lake with a knowledgeable ranger? Want to learn more about birds, flowers, geology, things for kids to do, hikes, canoe tours, mountain climbing, biking, bird watching? All of these activities and talks are available this summer and easy to find through the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association’s digital calendar. For a complete, day-by-day and hour-by-hour list of summer activities for kids and adults alike, go to esiaonline.org. The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association website’s calendar is a one-stop-shopping clearinghouse for many local events.

Community Meditation through August

Take advantage of Mountain Sol Yoga & Holistic Healing offering non-sectarian Community Meditations on a walk-in basis to all members of the community. Meditation reduces stress, and improves overall health. It is open to anyone and basic techniques will be taught. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For information, go to = www.mountainsolyoga.com or e-mail ROLmeditation@gmail.com. The summer schedule for Community Meditations is: Friday, 6-6:45 pm., and Sunday, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Humphrey's Basin backpack, trail stewardship project, Aug. 23-27

Join Friends of the Inyo and the Sierra National Forest in the John Muir Wilderness, just over Piute Pass, for a multi-day wilderness restoration project. Help protect the endangered Sierra Nevada Yellow-Legged Frog at Golden Trout Lake by restoring campsites that infringe upon their habitat. Expect a moderate hike in, three days of work, pack support for tools and food, and beautiful views of the backside of Mt. Humphreys. For info or to RSVP, e-mail or call (760) 873-6500.

Heart Lake and mine walk, Aug. 25

Take a gradually rising trail from Coldwater Campground to Heart Lake and explore remains of mining camps along the way. Meet at the Coldwater parking area at 4:30 p.m. for this two-mile round trip hike. Call Mike and Mary for more information at (805)-217-5563.

Founders’ Day weekend night sky program, Aug. 26

Continue the National Park Service Centennial celebration of Founders' Day weekend for an hour-long evening program at 8:30 p.m. with rangers at Minaret Vista, an excellent location for exploring the night skies. Dress warmly and bring a flashlight (flashlights with a red light option preferred). Contact Leslie Redman at (760)-934-2289 with questions.

MLC Miwok‐Paiute basketry, Aug. 26 and Aug. 28

Weave baskets with the local Native Americans. Starting at 9 a.m., participants of this seminar will prepare materials and create a small Miwok‐Paiute burden basket. All materials will be gathered, seasoned, and prepared by each student. This seminar is designed for weavers of all levels, beginning through advanced. You are encouraged (but not required) to camp with the group. There is a charge for this program. For more information, call (760) 647-6595 or contact Elin Ljung (elin@monolake.org).

Annual Kids Adventure Games, Aug. 26-27

The 3rd Annual Kids Adventure Games will be returning to Mammoth Lakes. Kids can expect mountain biking, hiking, zip lines, a Tarzan rope swing, a giant Slip-n-Slide, cargo nets, climbing wall, and more. This is a fun and confidence-building outdoor experience for kids ages 6-14, and a great day out for the whole family. CLIF Kid Z Bar will be sponsoring the Kids Adventure Games this summer. Contact: Helene@kidsadventuregames.com

Free fly-fishing clinic, Aug. 27

To celebrate Emmett Hayden's love of fly-fishing, the Southern Mono Historical Society is offering a free fly-fishing clinic, open to everyone aged 10 and up. Taught by local angler Dave Harvey of The Troutfitter and Troutfly, the clinic takes place at 10 a.m. along Mammoth Creek at the Hayden Cabin. Fly rods will be available for use.

Founders’ Day Celebration, Aug. 27

Celebrate with Friends of the Inyo and the National Park Service as they invite everyone, both Mammoth Lakes residents and visitors, to come to Devils Postpile for the Founders’ Day Celebration Weekend Volunteer Project. The event (which starts at 9 a.m.) is part of a summer-long partnership between Friends of the Inyo and Devils Postpile National Monument to celebrate the centennial of the National Park Service. Celebration at the amphitheater behind Devils Postpile Ranger Station, free shuttle pass, breakfast, lunch and raffle included for each volunteer. The day will also include a series of citizen science and volunteer stewardship projects, including restoration and improvement projects. Contact Ben Wickham at (760) 873-6500 or ben@friendsoftheinyo.org.

18th Annual stake contest, Aug. 27

Wave Rave presents the 18th Annual Skate Contest at Volcom Brothers Skatepark in Mammoth Lakes. The free contest will feature skateboarding action in both street and bowl disciplines with different classes and age groups for contestants. Spectators are welcome to check out the action all day long with tons of prizes, free giveaways, and music by DJ RNDM. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the event will start at 9 a.m. For information, go to facebook.com/waveravesnowboardshop.

Women’s Hilton Creek outing, Aug. 28

Hike from Hilton Creek Lake trailhead to Hilton Lakes and Davis Lake. Meet at the Mammoth Lakes Union bank at 8 a.m. or at the Hilton Creek Lake trailhead at 8:45 a.m. Views of Huntington and Stanford mountains will be on hand, and it is suggested to bring a camera. After the hike, come to Rock Creek Café for food and conversation. Contact: www.sierraclub.org.

National Parks of the U.S.: A photographic journey Aug. 29

All are invited to join photographer Andrew Thomas for a photographic journey of the United States’ national parks at 5:30 p.m. at the Mammoth Visitor Center. For more information, visit esiaonline.org.

National Parks of the U.S.: A photographic journey Aug. 30

All are invited to join photographer Andrew Thomas for a photographic journey of the United States’ national parks at 5:30 p.m. at the Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center in Lee Vining. For more information, visit esiaonline.org.

Mono Lake shorebird migration birding, Aug. 31

Witness a major migration route for birds traveling from northern nesting areas to warm southern habitats. Starting at 7 a.m., this all-day birding trip will focus on scouring mudflats and ponds for migrating shorebirds. We will also keep our eyes and ears peeled for songbirds and raptors. This trip will meet at the Mono Lake Committee Information Center and Bookstore in Lee Vining and caravan to our destinations. There will be multiple stops to visit a few different locations. We will hike approximately two miles on easy to moderate terrain over the course of the day. Visit monolake.org for more information.

Fire prevention training, Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Attend a meeting hosted by The American Red Cross to learn about fire safety and preparation. The Red Cross will also be discussing photoelectric smoke alarms. The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. (Aug. 31) at the Mammoth Lakes Social Services Offices and the second at 5 p.m. (Sept. 1) at the Holiday Inn Express in Bishop. Contact: Cathy Young cyoung@mono.ca.gov.