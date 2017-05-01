This Week's Events Calendar

Efficiency retrofits from SCE, May 1

Are you the manager of a multi-family complex? Want to save some money on your electric bills? Southern California Edison is coming to Mammoth, May 1 to do energy efficiency retrofits, some free of charge, and others with incentives. This program is for managers of multi-family complexes. For more information, contact Pam Bold at the High Sierra Energy Foundation at 760-934-4650 or bold@highsierraenergy.org.

ESLT Volunteer Work Dya, May 2s

Eastern Sierra Land Trust will host a volunteer workday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Swall Wildlife Preserve Tuesday. For more information, email indigo@eslt.org. The group will continue work started on April 18 to plant and protect bitterbrush seedlings in the Round Fire burn area.

"On Thin Ice" talk, May 2

A lecture titled, “On Thin Ice: Exploring global change biology in the Antarctic with art and science” by Dr. Gretchen Hofmann, professor of Ecological Physiology of Marine Organisms and chair of the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, University of California, Santa Barbara will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Page Center, part of the former "Green Church" talks now held at the new location on Morrison Road. This lecture will include artistic accompaniment from Lily Simonson, National Science Foundation Antarctic artists and writers program awardee. This is part if a series of free public seminars and doors open at 6:30 p.m. in the Page Center at SNARL – 1016 Mount Morrison Rd. Small tasters of food and drink will be provided by local businesses. Those planning to attend should arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences, however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Visitors are not allowed to bring dogs to SNARL.

Home, Garden and Recreation at the Fairground, May 5-6

Join "Friends of the Tri-County Fairgrounds," a non-profit 501c3 for a fun-filled weekend showcasing local home improvement businesses, great garden ideas, recreation and family fun. Reserve your booth today by calling 760-873-3588.

Taste of the Sierra, May 6

Join the Bishop Chamber of Commerce and enjoy samples of delicious food provided by the finest restaurants, bakeries and caterers in the region from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles Brown Auditorium at Tri-County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25, which includes two beverage tickets. For more information, call April at 760-873-8405.

Choo Choo Swap Meet, May 6

Laws Railroad Museum will host the spring Choo Choo Swap Meet on Saturday, May 6. Call 760-873-5950 to reserve a seller's space or come for the fun.

GardenFest Celebration, Saturday, May 6

Join the Eastern Sierra Land Trust at 250 N. Fowler St. in Bishop from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to welcome spring at the GardenFest.s At this fun, family-friendly community event, take advantage of the opportunity to purchase plants, learn gardening tips and tricks, listen to music, sample local beers, enjoy a brick oven pizza cooked on-site, and more. For more information about GardenFest, including how you and your business can participate, please contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT Education Coordinator & AmeriCorps Member, at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Dehydrating: not just for backpacking, May 6

The UCCE Master Food Preservers of Inyo and Mono counties will be hosting a dehydrating workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 6 at 1000 Forest Trail in Mammoth. The workshop is $15 and will show attendees how to make dehydrated pasta sauce, fruit leathers, seasoning salts and more. To reserve a spot contact 760-937-5582 or immg@ucanr.edu.

'Log of a Snow Survey' book signing, May 8

Author Patrick Armstrong will share stories from his book, The Log of a Snow Survey, Skiing and Working in a Mountain Winter World, at the Monday, May 8 meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society, at the Lee Vining Community Center. A short business meeting and potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Armstrong, a resident of Bishop, has been on the California snow survey team for the last 43 winters.

"What good is a toad?" talk, May 9

Dr. Eric Berlow, TED senior fellow and co-founder of Vibrant Data Inc. will present “What good is a toad,” with musical accompaniment from Patrick Cress from the Yosemite Soundscapes Project from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. This lecture will include artistic accompaniment from Lily Simonson, National Science Foundation Antarctic artists and writers program awardee. This is part if a series of free public seminars and doors open at 6:30 p.m. in the Page Center at SNARL, 1016 Mount Morrison Rd. Small tasters of food and drink will be provided by local businesses. Those planning to attend should arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences, however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Visitors are not allowed to bring dogs to SNARL.