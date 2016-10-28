The Weather Ahead: Stormy, Cold, Snowy

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a few other alerts on Friday, Oct. 28, due to an incoming winter storm Saturday afternoon and evening, Oct. 29. The storm is expected to close all high elevation passes temporarily, before it exits the region on Monday. The following few days will also be unsettled, although not with the major snowfall expected Saturday and Sunday. More specifically, the Saturday storm will bring snow to elevations as low as 6,500 feet, with 12-18 inches expected on Mammoth Mountain. The storm is expected to make travel difficult into Sunday and Monday morning. The storm will begin to clear out and the weather will warm up slightly on Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime, the current storm that dropped about two inches of rain on Mammoth overnight will slowly move out of the area today, leaving a brief window of relatively clear weather later today and into Saturday morning, Oct. 29. Here's a link to the details: http://bit.ly/2eV4lSD

