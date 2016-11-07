Volcom Brothers Skatepark Ribbon-cutting, Nov. 10

Celebrate the completion of Trails End Park and the renewed partnership with Volcom at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the new Trails End Park Pavilion located on Meridian Boulevard.

Trails End Park is a 4.9-acre neighborhood park featuring the world-renowned Volcom Brothers and Little Brothers Skate Park including a small and inviting neighborhood park and playground. This park project began in 2004 and was finally completed 12 years later in October for a total cost of $2.3 million dollars.

On Aug. 17, Town Council unanimously approved the final funding required to complete Trails End Park. This $190,000 project included the installation of red concrete around the playground structure, complimented by two new shade structures and picnic tables. A new 24’x24’ pavilion was installed on a concrete slab that is connected to a concrete walkway, with steps, railings, display case, recycling and trash containers, and 4 picnic tables - one fully ADA accessible table.

This ceremony will celebrate the many partners that worked diligently together to deliver a stunning recreational neighborhood park and world-renowned skate park for the community of Mammoth Lakes. The Town will be recognizing the JLA Project, Volcom, Mammoth Lakes Recreation and the many donors and volunteers who participated in the completion of this valued community recreation asset.

For additional information regarding the Trails End Park Project, please contact Stuart Brown, Parks and Recreation Director at 760-965-3696.