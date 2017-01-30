Village Championships

Get out your race skis and come have some fun at the first Village Championship Race of the season! Racing starts at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31on Fascination. Drop by the Race Department office any time before the race to register. All registrations, including a signed liability release form, must be received no later than 11:30 a.m. on VC race days. Remember, the races are free! Then later tomorrow, check out Happy Hour at 4 p.m. at Roberto’s for some laughs, race results and video review.