UPDATE: Trump leads in remaining battleground states, almost closing off Clinton's path to victory
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Donald Trump is closing in on the presidency as battleground state after battleground state goes to Trump. Three battleground states remain too close to call; Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but Trump is leading in all three states, by tens of thousands of votes, adding to the difficulty of a Clinton win. The Electoral Collage numbers are 215 for Clinton to 244 for Trump as of 10:20 p.m. Nov. 8.
Category: