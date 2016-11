Mono County bucked the red tide and voted for Hillary Clinton for President, 50.6 percent to 40.3 percent. The county also voted for Kamala Harris for Senate, re-elected Rep. Paul Cook and

Congressman Frank Bigelow.

Here's the details, as taken from the Mono County Elections Office: http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/electio...