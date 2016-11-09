UPDATE 11:30 PM: Half of Mono County's Precincts In; Remaining Results Expected After Midnight
Mono County Elections Clerk Bob Musil said all the ballots from all the precincts are in the Bridgeport office and the final vote count is only a half hour away, as of 11:30 p.m.. In the meantime, here are some partial and preliminary results for Mono County tonight; this in ONLY PRELIMINARY AND PARTIAL RESULTS, with 55.03 percent of the total vote in.
That said, here's what it looks like with about 55 percent of the vote in; Mono County went for Clinton for President, Kamala Harris for Senator, Paul Cook for U.S. Representative, Frank Bigelow for State Assembly and John Peters for Mono County District 4 Supervisor.
Here's the details, as taken from the Mono County Elections Office: http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/electio...
