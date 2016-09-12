Trails End Park Groundbreaking Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Town of Mammoth Lakes cordially invites the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trails End Park Completion Project at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Trails End Park located on Meridian Boulevard.

On Aug. 17, the Mammoth Lakes Town Council unanimously approved the final funding required to complete Trails End Park.

Town staff and the Recreation Commission have been working diligently for over six years to complete this wonderful community asset located adjacent to the world-renowned Volcom Brothers Skate Park.

This $190,000 project includes the installation of red concrete around the playground structure, complimented by two new shade structures and picnic tables.

A new 24’x24’ pavilion will be installed on a concrete slab that includes a concrete walkway, steps, railings, display case, recycling and trash containers, and 4 picnic tables - one fully ADA accessible table.

For additional information regarding the Trails End Park Project, please contact Stuart Brown, Parks and Recreation Director at 760-965-3696.