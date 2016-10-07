Traffic Delays on Whitney Road; Plan Ahead

n case you are headed to Whitney this weekend or into the rest of the season, there's a lot of road work going on up there. Plan ahead!

Here's the latest from the U.S. Forest Service: Construction crews plan on working a half day today on the Whitney Portal Road Construction Project and should be done by noon. Visitors should expect extended delays between 8:00 am 11:00 am. Visitors should still plan on the following construction schedule for next week: Monday – Friday, 7:00 am to 6:30 pm. Plan for extended delays: 8:00 am - 11:00 am & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm in the upper section of road starting after the turn off to Lone Pine Campground. Expect 30 minute delays outside of the extended delay times and areas, but within construction schedule. Road side parking will be unavailable throughout the project until further notice. Flaggers and a pilot car will manage traffic through multiple construction zones during working hours.