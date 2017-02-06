Torrential Rain Arrives Tuesday; Flooding Likely

What you need to know about the storms set to arrive this evening, Feb. 6:

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday, February 8, at 4 a.m.

According to the Town of Mammoth Lakes, a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river (AR) will produce rising snow levels and torrential rains tonight through Tuesday evening.

Sandbags are available for property use from the Town Yard (299 Commerce Drive). The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others. To report areas of flooding, please call (760) 965-3681 and be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Here's more details:

Timing

Rain is forecast to begin by daybreak with snow levels rising to 8000-9000 ft. throughout the day. Torrential rains with high rainfall rates on Tuesday, February 7 are predicted between 3 am and 3 pm . Heavy precipitation will cease by Tuesday night.

Impacts

Flooding is all but certain tonight through early Wednesday in streams, poor drainage areas in the mountains and foothills Lassen to Tahoe/Reno/Carson to Mammoth Lakes given existing snowpack.

Travel issues

Rockslides are possible along mountain highways tonight thru Tuesday caused by torrential rainfall. Widespread very strong winds are forecast Tuesday leading to air/road disruptions, particularly along U.S. Highway 395. Mammoth Lakes could experience power issues, tree/fence damage with excessive winds along the Sierra ridges of 150 mph.

Be Prepared

Keep your flood protection measures in place. Persons living along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information and be prepared to take action should flooding occur. Secure outdoor items due to periods of strong winds this week, especially for lee-side valleys and foothills. In preparation of the winter storm and Flood Watch, the Town advises residents to stock up on water, food, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies, along with special items for medical conditions. You may also consider an alternative way to heat your home; and if you have to drive, carry chains, make sure your gas tank is full, bring a charged cell phone, emergency food, water and blankets or sleeping bags and a shovel.

Flooding/Sandbags

Sandbags are available for property use from the Town Yard (299 Commerce Drive). The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others. To report areas of flooding, please call (760) 965-3681 and be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Road Update

For the latest road condition information call the Caltrans Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623). Real time conditions are also available online and for mobile phones at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Changeable Message Signs have information regarding pass closures and road conditions.

Public Information

The Town advises residents and visitors to be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 and Sierra Wave 92.5 for any road closures or shelter openings. The Town will also post updated information on the Public Information Line: (760) 965-3612, Town e-News and www.Townofmammothlakes.ca.gov. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance. Emergency information can also be found on the Town’s website including: emergency planning documents, utility contact numbers and assistance and services for disaster recovery.