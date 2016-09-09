Tom Steyer, founder of NextGen Climate, in Lee Vining Tuesday; Public Invited

Tom Steyer, is a well-known business leader, philanthropist, progressive and the founder of NextGen Climate, an organization formed in 2013 “to prevent climate disaster and promote prosperity for all Americans,” will be in Lee Vining Tuesday at a meeting of the local climate activist group, Mono 350.

According to the group’s leader, Janet Carle, Steter’s assistant called her this week asking if Steyer could join the group for their Sept. 13 meeting at the Mono Inn.

The answer was “yes,” Carle said, and Steyer is expected at the meeting, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and includes appetizers and a no-host cash bar.

“It is a huge honor to have him attend our meeting, and we are hoping for a great turnout,” she said.

The public is most certainly invited, she said and the Mono Inn will be open afterwards people decide to stay for dinner, she said.

“Please bring a plate of appetizers to contribute if you can.”

Here’s a bit of bio information on Steyer, sent to the Times by Carle:

Tom Steyer is a business leader and philanthropist who believes we have a moral responsibility to give back and help ensure that every family shares the benefits of economic opportunity, education, and a healthy climate.

In 2010, Tom and his wife, Kat Taylor, pledged to contribute most of their wealth to charitable causes during their lifetimes. That same year, Tom worked to defeat Proposition 23, an attempt by the oil industry to roll back California’s historic plan to reduce pollution and address climate change.

In 2012, Tom led a campaign to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in California schools annually by closing a corporate tax loophole. To date, Proposition 39 has put nearly a billion dollars into California schools and clean energy projects, saving millions of dollars in annual energy costs.

Tom founded a successful California business, which he left to work full-time on non-profit and advocacy efforts. He now serves as President of NextGen Climate, an organization he founded in 2013 to prevent climate disaster and promote prosperity for all Americans. Tom also serves as co-chair of Save Lives California, the coalition to prevent teen smoking and fund cancer research.

Tom’s dedication to public service is greatly inspired by his wife, Kat, the co-CEO of Beneficial State Bank in Oakland. They founded this nonprofit community bank in 2007 to provide loans to people and small businesses shut out by the traditional banking system. Unlike most banks, by statute Beneficial State Bank invests any profits back into the community.

Tom and Kat live in San Francisco and have four children.