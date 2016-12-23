Tips for Visiting Mammoth over Christmas Holiday

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has a few tips and some information about things to do if you are visiting the town this Christmas Holiday:

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is reminding citizens that there is no street parking from November 1 through April 30.

Skate with Santa tonight at the Mammoth Ice Rink! Santa is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 pm and will stay for photos and skating through 8 pm until he loads up his sleigh and heads to the North Pole. The Mammoth Ice Rink is OPEN for the Holidays! Skate from 12-3pm, 3:30-6:30pm or 7-10pm this holiday season at the Mammoth Ice Rink.

The Fantasticks is playing at the Edison Theatre through Dec. 30, and visit the Winter Art Festival at the Minaret Village Shopping Center through the holidays.

SNOW! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 10AM Friday, Dec. 23 to 10AM Saturday, Dec. 24. The snow is great and what better way to spend the holidays than skiing and riding with your friends and family at Mammoth. A cold winter storm is making its way into the area with up to 1-3 feet of snow. Mammoth is reporting a base of 54-132” with access to 153 trails. Main Lodge, Canyon Lodge, Eagle Lodge, The Village Gondola and June Mountain are all open – check the conditions online.

For the latest in highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site, the District 9 website, or call 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Enjoy the complimentary Town trolley – operating daily until 2 am.

Need a Christmas Tree? The MHS Boosters have you covered: 4-9 ft. Christmas trees are available in the Vons Parking Lot starting at only $50. Hours: Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm and Monday-Friday: 3:00pm-7:00pm.