Tioga Pass Road Reopen as of Nov. 7

The Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park will reopen at Noon today to all vehicular traffic. The road has been closed due to recent storm activity in the Yosemite region.

The Glacier Point Road is open to all vehicular traffic as well.

Visitors are reminded that there are no commercial services available either road corridor. Visitors are urged to drive with caution as icy conditions are possible on the roadways.

For 24 hour road and weather information for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200.