Tioga Pass Road, Glacier Point Road to Close Saturday Afternoon

With several major storms expected in the Yosemite Area this weekend, Yosemite National Park is closing Tioga Road at 3 p.m. and Glacier Point Road at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29.

This closure will be in place until further notice.

Tioga Road typically closes each fall and remains closed throughout the winter months. The road reopens when weather and road conditions permit in the spring. Yosemite National Park is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park.

All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200