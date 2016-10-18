Tioga Pass Road Closed Due to Rock Fall; Other Passes Reopen Soon

State Route 120 West/Tioga Pass Road in Mono County remains closed today due to large boulders that fell onto the roadway. Caltrans is working to remove the rocks and reopen the road as soon as possible.

State Route 89/Monitor Pass will reopen today at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 18, after the weekend closure that was put in place due to snow.

State Route108/Sonora Pass will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 19 at noon after the weekend closure due to snow.