Three Men Believed Dead After Boat Capsizes on June Lake

The San Bernardino County Sheriff Dive Team was on the water today at June Lake until high winds and strong waves became too dangerous, searching for the bodies of three men who are believed to have drowned yesterday, Oct. 15.

“Due to heavy rain and gusty wind, we have suspended the search for today,” according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “We will resume tomorrow morning and continue looking for the three men who went into June Lake yesterday morning. We will update whenever information changes.”

The search included the Mono County Sheriff’s Office boats and foot patrols on the lake shore today, until the increasingly dangerous weather triggered the decision to suspend the search at about 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, Sunday, Oct. 16.

The three men are believed to have drowned, after their boat capsized Saturday morning, Oct. 15.

“This is officially a recovery effort, as there is no possibility of survival. This is an incredibly tragic and devastating time for the families, so please continue to keep them in your hearts and prayers,” said the Mono County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MonoSheriff/

The accident occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 10 a.m., when a boat carrying five male passengers overturned on June Lake, according to the sheriff’s office. Two men were able to swim to shore, but the remaining three have not been found.

First responders searched all day Saturday until there was not enough daylight left, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men who swam to shore were medically treated and released.

The boaters were at June Lake on vacation.

The men’s families arrived in the area yesterday, according to the sheriff's office.