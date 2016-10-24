Talk on Record Summer Visitor Numbers Wednesday, Oct. 26

This year, Mammoth Lakes and Mono County saw record visitation well into the traditionally slower fall season. Hotels, restaurants, trailhead parking lots and trash cans were full. Increased revenue for local businesses and government is welcome, but crowded trails, litter and crumbling infrastructure on public lands has some locals asking when enough is enough, or too much?

That is the question that Town Council member John Wentworth, Mono County Supervisor Stacy Corless and recreation and tourism representatives are hoping the public will join them to discuss Wednesday evening at the Mammoth Brewing Company, for, they say "a solution-oriented discussion of how to find balance with tourism and the critical role that sustainable recreation can play."

The talk starts at 5 p.m. at the Mammoth Brewing Company/The Eatery (Basement).

For more information, contact scorless@mono.ca.gov and jwentworth@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov