Storm Triggers Road Closures, Closes School Feb. 7

A series of strong winter storms connected to a huge plume of moisture streaming off the Pacific Ocean and over the state of California, called an "atmospheric river," arrived in the Eastern Sierra overnight, triggering further closures on U.S. 395 between Lee Vining and Bridgeport and soaking Mammoth and the Owens Valley with heavy rain that continues at this time.

The series of storms are expected to continue through the week, coming in as four, loosely separated storms; one already past, on Sunday/Monday, one today that started late last night, Feb. 6, one Wednesday/Thursday and another Thursday/Friday.

Between all four storms, about five to seven feet of snow are forecast for Mammoth Mountain and several inches of rain in Mammoth are in the forecast, triggering flooding, roof and infrastructure problems and other hazards, such as downed tree limbs, power outages, etc.

The Reno office of the National Weather Service has put out a summary of what the next four days will look like, including the timing of each storm, the snow levels and more.

It can be found here:

http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/rev/briefings/NWS-Reno-Briefing-2.6.17.pdf