Spirit of Giving Week underway; here's how to help

It’s that time of year.

If you have too much, it’s time to give it to someone else who does not have enough.

If you have just enough but could give more if asked, it’s that time.

Mammoth is ready.

Expanding on past years’ community-wide food, toy and clothing drives, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, The Village at Mammoth and community stakeholders are hosting the “Spirit of Giving Week” starting right now.

The week is meant to remind people that the holidays are about giving, not receiving, according to its sponsors.

The Spirit of Giving Week begn on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Town of Mammoth Lakes’ tree lighting ceremony at The Village at Mammoth and concludes on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Footloose Sports parking lot with a bus stuffed with donations.

During the week, community members are asked to donate toys at the Fun Shop with items that will be forwarded to the Angel Giving Tree, which is set up at Vons.

The Fun Shop will offer a 30 percent discount on any toy purchased as a donation and 10 percent off any personal purchase after that.

Here are some details and options you have:

Tuesday, Nov. 29 is national Giving Tuesday; give to a local charity to celebrate that day (see box for more information).

On Thursday, Dec. 1, participating restaurants around town will be donating 10 percent of their receipts to local charities (see box).

On Friday, Dec. 2, volunteers will be stationed in the Footloose Sports parking lot from 12-5 p.m. to collect donations of toys, warm clothing and non-perishable food. All donations will be distributed to local charities including IMACA, the Giving Tree and Wild Iris.

Also on Friday, Dec. 2, pick up holiday treats from members of the Old Mammoth Restaurant Row from 3-5 p.m.

Now get out there and do something good for your community!

WHERE AND HOW TO GIVE

Tuesday, Nov. 29, National Giving Tuesday. Give to one of these local charities:

• Chamber Music Unbound

ChamberMusicUnbound.org

• Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra

DisabledSportsEasternSierra.org

• Eastern Sierra Breast Cancer Alliance

www.ESBCA.org

• Eastern Sierra Guide Dogs for the Blind

Email betsythomsen@hotmail.com

• Hospice of the Eastern Sierra

NIH.org

• Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA)

IMACA.net

• Inyo-Mono Association for the Handicapped

IMAHstars.org

• Mammoth Lakes Foundation

MammothLakesFoundation.org

• Mammoth Lakes Recreation

MammothLakesRecreation.org

• Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre

EdisonTheatre.org

• Mammoth Lakes Rotary Club – Noon

MammothLakesRotaryClub.org

• Mammoth Medical Missions

MammothMedicalMissions.org

• Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

MammothFoundation.org

• Mono Council for the Arts

MonoArts.org

• Wild Iris

Wild-Iris.org

Thursday, Dec. 1, Dine Out for Charity, Mammoth

Dine out at one of the participating local restaurants. Restaurants around town will donate 10 percent of their proceeds to local charities.

• 53 Kitchen and Cocktails

53Mammoth.com

• Burgers Restaurant

BurgersRestaurant.com

• Campo

CampoMammoth.com

• Lakanuki

Lakanuki.net

• Liberty Bar

Liberty Bar Facebook page

• Rafters Restaurant and Lounge

RaftersMammoth.com

• Red Lantern

RedLantern-Mammoth.com

• Roberto’s Cafe

RobertosCafe.com

• Stellar Brew

StellarBrewNaturalCafe.com

• Sushi Rei

SushiRei.com

• Thai’d Up

ThaidUp.com

• Whitebark

WestinMammoth.com

• Shop with a cop, Dec. 5-10

Law enforcement officers and public safety staff from law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Mono and Inyo Counties are busy planning the annual Shop-with-a-Cop event Dec. 10 and are taking nominations for children until Dec. 5. Their goal for the 2016 Shop-with-a-Cop is to once again provide Christmas to 50 children and their families.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Bishop Police Department, and Mammoth Lakes Police Department. Nominations for children to be involved can be submitted by email to easternsierrashopwithacop@gmail.com or by contacting Jessica at the Bishop Police Department 760-873-5866.

You can also see updates and pictures on the Facebook page by searching Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop.