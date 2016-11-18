Snow, wind forecast for weekend storm, another storm Thanksgiving week likely

Another storm is forecast for the Mammoth area beginning Saturday and the chances are increasing that this storm will bring better precipitation to the area than the recent, mid-week storm, which only left a dusting of snow near Mammoth. According to the National Weather Service, the next storm will arrive on Friday night, Nov. 18, with high winds, then the precipitation will arrive Saturday, Nov. 19 and last into Sunday. A short break is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before another storm approaches mid-next week, Thanksgiving Weekend. Here's more detail: http://tinyurl.com/ozc5x8u