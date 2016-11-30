Smoke Likely Near Smokey Bear Flat Today

Thanks to the recent snowfall, fire crews are planning to begin pile burning near Smokey Bear Flat today, Nov. 30.

Crews are working with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District and want to take advantage of favorable wind dispersal.

Crews will complete up to 20 acres today depending on how the smoke disperses along Highway 395. Since this unit is close to the highway, motorists should plan to see smoke in the area and should slow down for firefighters along the road corridor.

Pile burning helps reduce fuels under favorable conditions. This helps prevent unwanted, more intense wildfires in the summer months.