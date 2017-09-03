Slinkard Fire Grows to 9,051 acres but U.S. 395 Now Open

The Slinkard Fire grew to 9,051 acres but was 35 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, with U.S. Highway 395 remaining open both directions.

The fire originated in Slinkard Valley west and north of Walker and was caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 29. The fire is currently located on the west slope of Antelope Valley, west of Topaz Lake and eight miles north of Walker, California. The fire is located in Alpine and Mono counties in California and Douglas County in Nevada. The fire is burning in cheat grass, sagebrush and pinyon/juniper.

There are 11 hand crews, four helicopters 54 engines, two dozers, 14 water tenders, for a total Personnel of 531 assigned to the fire as of Sunday, according to fire officials.

Last night, (Sept. 2), fire activity was minimal except for one small spot fire which occurred on U.S. 395, which was promptly extinguished. Today, firefighters continued to strengthen patrols in and around structures in the Holbrook Highlands area. Firefighters continued to construct and improve containment lines and mop-up continued in the north and westerly portions of the fire. Crews also continued to patrol for hotspots along the U.S. 395.

Hot temperatures with light valley winds will continue through Monday with poor overnight humidity recovery, according officials assigned to the fire. Locally gusty east winds are likely over the higher ridges tonight and Monday. Chances of thunderstorms will begin to increase Monday and Tuesday with the best chance on Wednesday. A cooling trend with near normal temperatures is expected later in the week.

U.S. 395 will remain open with periodic closures due to fire activity but S.R. 89 remains closed over Monitor Pass. California and Nevada Highway Patrol will be on the highway monitoring the situation. Please exercise extreme caution as firefighters may be working from the roadway. Motorists traveling on Highway 395 are reminded that there will be large amounts of holiday, fire, and Burning Man traffic. Please drive with additional care.

Management of the fire is under the command of So Calif Incident Management Team 3.

Incident Commander Mike Wakoski extends his “sincere appreciation for the patience and understanding of the affected communities as firefighters fight the Slinkard Fire”.

Cooperators on the incident include Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, East Fork Fire, and Antelope Valley Fire.

Incident Command Post is located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Gardnerville, Nev.

