Silver Lake Boat Launch Closes Nov. 8

The Inyo National Forest, under a grant from the California Department of Boating and Waterways, will begin the re-construction of the Silver Lake Boat Launch, and the launch will close beginning Nov. 8. Crews will demolish existing concrete left over from the old dock and replace it for a new low freeboard boarding float, which will be installed in the spring of 2017. This area will re-open for recreationists after the work this fall is completed.