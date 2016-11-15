Series of storms headed for Eastern Sierra beginning tonight

A series of winter storms are forecast to affect the Eastern Sierra beginning this evening, Nov. 14. The first storm will be very cold, with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight and 30s during the day Wednesday. The storm is forecast to be a relatively light storm, snowfall wise, with about four inches of snow on the Sierra crest in Mono County and lesser amounts at lower elevations. There will be a break Thursday and Friday and another cold, relatively low precipitation storm will arrive on Saturday and perhaps, another early next week as well. Here's the details on the first storm from the National Weather Service today: http://tinyurl.com/hdvobn4