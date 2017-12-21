Season Passes/Chain Control Status as of Dec. 21

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to notify the public of very high winds and chain controls while traveling;

High wind advisory for:

• U.S. 395- Between the Inyo/Kern County Line and the California/Nevada border.

• State Route 190- From Junction U.S. 395 to Junction SR 127.

• State Route 14- From Los Angeles/Kern County Line to Junction U.S. 395.

R1 Chain controls continue in the following areas (see Chain Requirements below)

• U.S. 395- From SR 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to SR 158 (June Lake).

• State Route 203- From Junction U.S. 395 to the Mammoth Mountain Inn.

The following passes are closed for the winter;

• State Route 120 (Tioga Pass)

• State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

• State Route 168 W (Bishop Creek)

• State Route 203 (at Red’s Meadow)

Pass currently closed, subject to reopen based on conditions;

• State Route 89 (Monitor Pass)

Chain Requirements

• R1: Chains are required - snow tread tires allowed.

• R2: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.

• R3: Chains are required - all vehicles - no exceptions.

• R1 and R2 are the most common conditions. The highway is usually closed before an R3 condition is imposed.

Before, during and after storms, Caltrans, along with other agencies, is out on the roads, working to keep the traveling public safe. Debris, snow and sand, blown by winds can pose a significant threat on the roadway. The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. Be mindful of Caltrans crews, and that of other responders working in the area. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences. Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/wo.htm for winter driving tips to keep you, your family and others safe during holiday travel. For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).