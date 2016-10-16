Search Resumes for Three Men Whose Boat Capsized in June Lake

The search for three men whose boat capsized on June Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, resumed this morning, Oct. 17, as a two-day storm began to recede, allowing emergency personnel to access June Lake once again.

"After a stormy night, we resumed our search this morning for the three missing men in June Lake," according to the Mono County Sheriff's Office.

"High winds may impact our efforts, but we will keep boats on the water as long as possible."

A violent, windy rainy "atmospheric river" storm inundated the Eastern Sierra front most of Saturday and all of Sunday, making searching for the men, whose boat capsized on Saturday, difficult due to the high winds and waves. The search was suspended at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when conditions on the lake deteriorated to the point searching was no longer safe enough to continue, according to the sheriff's office. The San Bernardino County Sheriff Dive Team, the Mono County emergency personnel and others are involved in the search.

At this point, the search is being searching described as a recovery effort, according to the sheriff's office.

“This is officially a recovery effort, as there is no possibility of survival," the sheriff's office wrote on Sunday on its Facebook page, the only official source of information about the accident. "This is an incredibly tragic and devastating time for the families, so please continue to keep them in your hearts and prayers."

The three men are believed to have drowned, after their boat capsized Saturday morning, Oct. 15 at approximately 10 a.m. The boat was carrying five male passengers. Two men were able to swim to shore, but the remaining three have not been found.

The two men who swam to shore were medically treated and released.

The boaters were at June Lake on vacation.

The men’s families arrived in the area Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Facebook posts by the families and/or friends of the men on the sheriff's Facebook page indicate that the victims were all, or at least mostly, from Tehachapi, although the sheriff's office has not confirmed that, nor have the names of the missing men or of the two men who survived the incident been released as of Monday morning, Oct. 17.