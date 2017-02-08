'Round Four' Gears Up: Are You Ready?

Round Four of series of four waves of a moisture-laden atmospheric river event is gearing up to hit the Eastern Sierra with another round of flooding, mud and or rockslides and possibly avalanches beginning Thursday, Feb. 9, with the heaviest precipitation arriving late Thursday and into Friday morning.

It will finally exit Saturday, with a decent break in the forecast until mid-next week, at least.

According to the NWS, Mammoth will get another two inches of rain at the resort level and in town, with as much as three inches of precipitation on the Sierra crest, which will translate to two to three feet of snow on Mammoth Mountain and the higher elevations of the Sierra crest.

As the NWS notes, the issue now is everything is saturated... the ground, creeks, hillsides, etc. The potential for problems is thus a lot greater than it was before the thorough soaking of the past week, even though the amount of rain and snow in the forecast, if it stood alone without previous impacts, is not that significant for a place like Mammoth, used to epic weather.

"There is simply no where else for the water to go," said NWS forecaster Marvin Boyd. "That's why we are more worried about this last wave of the atmospheric river than the last three waves."

He suggested keeping all flood preparations in place, and if such preparations have not been made, such as cleaning out drains, etc., doing soe before Thursday night rolls around.