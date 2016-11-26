Road, Weather Resources for Sunday Drive Home

The National Weather Service has posted a "Winter Weather Advisory" this morning, Nov. 26, which goes into effect at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, Sunday, Nov. 27 and lasts into the day Sunday.

Another light winter storm is possible Monday morning before the unsettled weather clears out of the area for a few days.

Also, go to the Caltrans Roads site at http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi for the latest on every road in the state.

All mountain passes are now closed, except Donner Summit.

Go to http://nvroads.com for Nevada roads, if traveling north toward Reno.

Here's the forecast as of this morning, Nov. 26, according to the NWS. This is the best site for updates for the Mammoth and Reno area: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/total_forecast/getprod.php?wfo=rev&pil=AFD&sid=R...

If traveling south, the forecast comes from the Las Vegas NWS and can be found at: http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?textField1=37.3527778&textField...