Remaind found in Bishop Pass

On Thursday July 6 the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a group of Pacific Crest Trail hikers a body was discovered approximately 300 feet off the Bishop Pass Trail in a talus slope. The morning of July 7 a joint recovery operation was initiated with aviation support provided by Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. After transporting the remains to the Inyo County Coroner, the body was officially identified as Robert “Bob” Woodie, a 74-year old missing hiker from Manhattan Beach, CA. Mr. Woodie had been missing since October 2016.