Reds Meadow Valley Road Re-opening this afternoon

The Reds Meadow Valley Road is re-opening this afternoon after mudslides closed the road last weekend.

Visitors to the Reds Meadow Valley and Devils Postpile National Monument should take care as there may be debris and rock on the road. As a reminder, there is no overnight parking or camping in the Reds Meadow Valley after October 15th. There is no potable water in the valley and vault toilets only are available at Devils Postpile National Monument and at Agnew Meadows as the park and the forest prepare for the winter season.

Visitors should expect delays along the road while crews complete necessary culvert clearing and hazard tree removal. Visitors should also plan that the road may close with significant rain or snow.