Reds Meadow Valley Road Closed Due to Mudslides

The Reds Meadow Valley Road is closed due to two mudslides and there is no estimated time the road will re-open, according to the Inyo National Forest. One of the mudslides was substantial and occurred late yesterday afternoon, Oct. 16, according to a news release from the forest.

The area received its first significant rain after a long dry summer.

Several visitors needed to be assisted out of the Reds Meadow area, the forest service said.

The road will remain closed while the slides and the condition of the road are assessed, according to the forest service. Crews will also need to complete hazard tree work along the road. Some of this work was already planned along the road due to tree mortality issues. However, hazard trees near the mudslides will need to be prioritized for safety along the road corridor.

At this time, there is not an estimate for when the road will re-open. Visitors are advised to plan alternative itineraries.