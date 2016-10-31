Reds Meadow Road Closed for Season, Nov. 1

The Reds Meadow Valley Road is closed for the season, according to a news release from the forest this morning, Nov. 1. "The Inyo National Forest makes every effort to keep the Reds Meadow Valley Road open through Oct. 15," the news release states. "After Oct. 15, the road remains open until natural conditions such as snow or ice warrants closure of the road. The road temporarily closed for a mudslide that occurred on Oct. 16 but re-opened on Oct. 21 to provided continued access to the valley and Devils Postpile National Monument into the late season. The road closed (temporarily) for the incoming storm last Friday and remained closed for the season due to winter conditions."