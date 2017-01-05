Red Day for Mammoth Unified; Historic Flood Event Likely This Weekend

Mammoth schools are on a Red Day today, Jan. 5. meaning there is no school today due to the winter storm still underway in Mammoth.

It's still snowing in Mammoth and very windy with low visibility in Town this morning and afternoon, although the storm is expected to clear out later today. Roads are treacherous and slippery and complicated by the fact that they are sometimes still not fully plowed, as the snow that fell last night was weak in inches - only about five inches fell overnight below 8,000 feet in Town - but mighty in weight. It's heavy and wet snow and the plows are struggling to keep the roads open and clear. There are a lot of narrow, one lane roads and huge snow piles blocking the views of familiar landmarks.

However, the road to Bishop on U.S. 395 is now in good shape compared to this morning, and the skies are clearing outside of Mammoth as the storm prepares to move out of the Eastern Sierra.

However, the forecast for the Sunday storm is still on track for what forecasters are calling a potentially epic and damaging flood event.

We will update on that storm in another post soon.