Public comment sought on Mammoth Mountain land trade, Sept. 8

The Inyo National Forest will be seeking comments at a public meeting on Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m., in the Mammoth Lakes Council Chamber, Suite Z, (above Vons) regarding the proposed Mammoth Base Land Exchange. Under the proposed action, 30.6 acres of land would be transferred to the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in exchange for twelve non-Federal parcels totaling approximately 1,317.5 acres. For more information contact Janelle Walker at janellelwalker@fs.fed.us.