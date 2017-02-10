Property Owners Can Apply for Weather-related Damage Relief

Mammoth residents and property owners could be eligible for some financial relief if their properties sustained flood damage or other weather related damages.

With the ratification by Town Council on Feb.1 regarding the existence of a local emergency declared by the Town Manager by proclamation on Jan. 30, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may provide financial assistance to eligible property owners or businesses if all criteria are met, according to Town staff.

SBA provides two programs, staff said. The first is the Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and the second is a Physical Disaster Declaration.

Criteria for both declarations must be met before financial assistance will be considered.

The completion of the worksheet or survey is not an application for assistance; instead, the purpose of the survey documents are to gather damage information in order to assess the level of assistance.

Here’s what property owners need to know and do, if they are hoping for some relief:

• If a property owner/renter experienced physical damage or a business suffered substantial economic losses, the Town is requesting that the affected parties contact the Town directly at 760-965-3632.

• Based on the level of property damage or economic loss, the Town may recommend the parties complete a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) survey document in order to assess the level of assistance.

• For additional information about this program or to complete the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet For Businesses or Damage Survey, direct all interested parties to this dedicated webpage: http://www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us/index.aspx?NID=756 or contact Diana Jacobson, Permit Technician at 760-965-3632.