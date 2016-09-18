Owens River Fire Grows to 6,050 Acres

The Owens River Fire that started Sept. 17 near Bald Mountain and Clark Canyon is estimated to be 6,050 acres and is 20 percent contained as of today, Sept. 20, according to authorities at the Inyo National Forest.

The fire is burning north of the Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of U.S. Highway 395. It is burning in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine.

Light winds and a large ground and air attack capacity helped limit the spread of the fire yesterday, according to the forest service. Until yesterday, there were few other fires burning in the state or nearby states, and that benefitted the fire fight, allowing local fire fighters to order more air and ground resources, than if there were multiple other fires also calling on those resources.

"Last night, crews made good progress to contain and mop up spot fires and work the active edges of the fire and that effort will be ongoing today," said Deb Schweizer, the forest's public information officer. "The fire remains active on the west, north, and east flanks and crews will focus on these areas. Crews will strengthen firelines and mop up along the line where safe to do so.

The weather forecast for the coming days will remain hot and dry and wind remains a concern, she said. "These conditions will continue to test containment lines," she said.

Four uninhabited outbuildings, several pieces of heavy equipment, and a vehicle were destroyed during the initial response, according to Schweizer.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon, and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. The Owens River Road and the Whitmore Springs Roads are closed and visitors are advised to avoid the Bald Mountain Road as well. For your and fire crew safety, please avoid the fire area.

Smoke is visible, although diminished, from locations throughout the Highway 395 corridor including Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and Lee Vining. It will settle in the valleys at night under the cool inversion layer.

There are 11 hand crews, 48 engines, 7 helicopters, 6 dozers, and 7 water tenders assigned to the fire. There are 536 people assigned to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.