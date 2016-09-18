Owens River Fire Grows to 6,050 Acres

The Owens River Fire that started Sept. 17 near Bald Mountain and Clark Canyon is estimated to be 5,443 acres and is 32 percent contained as of today, Sept. 20, according to authorities at the Inyo National Forest.

The fire is burning north of the Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of U.S. Highway 395. It is burning in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine.

The new acreage is a reflection of better mapping and excludes green islands (areas interior of the perimeter than have not burned), according to the Inyo National Forest.

Patchy cloud cover remained over the fire last night and humidity recovery improved. Crews patrolled fireline and mopped up where safe. Crews will continue these efforts today, concentrating their efforts on any areas of remaining heat along the fireline and near structures and developments. Crews are gridding for hot spots 200 ft. interior of the line.

Today will be cooler with a chance of showers. Crews are on alert for strong cold front passage with significant winds is that the forecast for this evening and through Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected starting Thursday.

The fire is burning along Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of Highway 395 in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine, and annual grasses.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon, and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. The Owens River Road and the Whitmore Springs Roads are closed and visitors are advised to avoid the Bald Mountain Road as well. For your and fire crew safety, please avoid the fire area.

There are 16 hand crews, 48 engines, 7 helicopters, 6 dozers, and 7 water tenders assigned to the fire. There are 636 people assigned to the incident.

The cost of the fire is estimated to be $1,186,500.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.