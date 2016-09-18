Owens River Fire Grows to 6,000 Acres

The Owens River Fire that started Sept. 17 near Bald Mountain and Clark Canyon is estimated to be 6,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, today, Sept. 19, according to authorities at the Inyo National Forest.

The fire is burning north of the Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of U.S. Highway 395. It is burning in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine.

"Last night, crews focused on the active western flank and worked on containing several spot fires and slop overs caused by the afternoon winds yesterday," said Deb Schweizer, the Inyo National Forest's public information officer. "Crews worked on containing these areas and hose lays were put in place. Crews monitored the southern flank and have begun mop up operations along the Owens River Road.

"Today, crews will remain focused on containing these spot fires along the western flank to better strengthen this fire line," she said.

Crews will strengthen firelines, patrol, and mop up along the north, east and south flanks, she said.

The fire could still continue to spread today, however, given the fact that today’s weather will remain hot and dry with the potential for increased winds from the southwest with a storm front passing through, according to a news release.

Four uninhabited outbuildings and several pieces of heavy equipment were destroyed during the initial response yesterday, Schweizer said.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon (a popular climbing area), and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. The Owens River Road and the Whitmore Springs Roads are closed and visitors are advised to avoid the Bald Mountain Road as well; avoid the fire area for both the safety of the fire crews and the public.

Smoke will continue to be visible from locations throughout the U.S. Highway 395 corridor, including Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and Lee Vining. It will settle in the valleys at night under the cool inversion layer.

There are 9 hand crews, 48 engines, three air tankers, seven helicopters, three dozers, and six water tenders assigned to the fire, Schweizer said, for a total of 483 people assigned to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be human-caused, she said.