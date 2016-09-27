Owens River Fire 95 Percent Contained; Road Closures In Place
Tuesday, September 27, 2016
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Owens River Fire is 95 percent contained this morning and remains at 5,443 acres, according to the Inyo National Forest.
The Owens River Road remains closed and the public is asked to stay out of this area to keep it safe for firefighters who are still working in the vicinity.
The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon, and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated and those areas remain closed.
