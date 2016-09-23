Owens River Fire At 72 Percent Containment

The Owens River Fire remains at 5,443 acres and is 71 percent contained as of Sept. 23, according to Inyo National officials.

"Minimal fire activity occurred overnight with cooler temperatures helping to keep the fireline in check," said Deb Schweizer, the forest's public information officer. "Crews began demobilizing on Sept. 22 and will continue throughout the weekend. Today, firefighters will be mopping up and backhauling equipment in all divisions

Fire behavior is expected to be minimal due to a warming and drying trend predicted throughout the weekend, she said.

Fire officials will be opening up some roads to public traffic outside of the fire area starting Saturday, she said.

The Owens River Road remains closed and the public is asked to stay out of this area to keep it safe for firefighters who are still working in the vicinity.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon, and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated and those areas remain closed, she said.

There are 12 hand crews, 48 engines, 7 helicopters, 2 dozers, and 5 water tenders assigned to the fire. There are 541 personnel working on the incident.

The cost of the fire is estimated to be $2,900,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.