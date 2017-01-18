OHV grant open house, Bishop, Feb. 2

The Inyo National Forest and the Bishop Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management will hold an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2 to gather public ideas for requesting off-highway vehicle grant funds.

The informal open house will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Forest Service/BLM office, 351 Pacu Lane, Bishop, according to the forest.

The agencies plan to request grant funds from the State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) to enhance and manage motorized recreation in the area. Interested citizens are invited to drop in at any time during the open house and provide ideas for projects and opportunities that could be incorporated into the grants. Representatives from the two agencies will be available to answer questions about the grant process and to receive input for developing the grants.

Preliminary grant applications will be submitted to the OHMVR Division by March 6. The public will then be able to comment on the preliminary applications from March 7 to April 3. Final applications must be submitted by May 1.

For more information about the state grant process and requirements, visit the OHMVR Division website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov

For more information, to submit your ideas through other means, or if you have special needs for accommodation to participate in this open house, call Forest Trails Coordinator Marty Hornick at 760-873-2461; or BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Sara Manley at 760-872-5033.