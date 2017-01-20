New Route Replaces Popular Gray Line Jan. 23

A new, Monday-Friday fixed route bus route to replace the Gray Line (the Old Mammoth Road Limited) will begin Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Town of Mammoth Lakes.

This new service is intended to address concerns raised by area residents and businesses following the cessation of the Gray Line service last month and it is a pilot program service which will operate through the spring in order to gauge demand and ridership from the area.

The cessation of the Gray Line triggered intense public opposition, including an influx of residents at recent Town Council meetings; the new route is the result.

The service will be focused on employees traveling to work in the Minaret Village Mall and Mammoth Hospital area, and students/persons wishing to transfer to other fixed routes including the Purple, Red, and Green Lines.

The new midweek service will operate three runs in the morning (7:13 a.m., 7:45 a.m., and 8:05 a.m.) from Aspen Village, two afternoon return runs from the school area to Old Mammoth (1:52 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. from Mammoth High School), and one evening return run from the Hospital and Minaret Village Mall area to Old Mammoth (5:05 p.m).

For more information, check ESTA’s website at www.estransit.com, or phone 760-924-3184.

Stops serviced are as follows: Aspen Village, Lower Red Fir/Old Mammoth Road, Juniper Springs Resort Meridian/Old Mammoth Road (transfer to Purple, Red, Green), Mammoth Elementary School, Mammoth High School and the Mammoth Hospital.