New Reds Meadow free shuttle to run weekends through fall

Beginning Thurs., Sept. 8, the mandatory Reds Meadow Shuttle from the Adventure Center at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area to the Reds Meadow Valley will end its daily service.

However, due to the extremely limited parking available in the valley, the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority (ESTA) will run a complimentary weekend inter-valley shuttle service this fall, starting Sept. 10 which will continue through the Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 8-10).

The inter-valley shuttle will run from the parking area at Reds Meadow Resort to Devils Postpile, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Devils Postpile parking lot will be closed during this time, and visitors will be directed to park at Reds Meadow Resort and take the bus to the Devils Postpile. For more information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/news/inyo/news-events.