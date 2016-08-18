New Fire Near Lake Isabella Throws Smoke Into Eastside

The smoke from a brand new fire near Lake Isabella called the Cedar Fire, located on the Sequoia National Forest, started yesterday (Aug. 17) just west of Lake Isabella and is already sending smoke into the Owens Valley and into the Long Valley area, according to Inyo National Forest officials. "Today (Aug.18) the fire exhibited extreme fire behavior, growing to approximately 3,000 acres, " said Kirstie Butler, a spokesperson with the forest. "Residents of the Owens Valley and visitors to the Inyo National Forest and Bishop BLM lands should be advised that smoke from the Cedar fire may impact the area very soon."

There is also some smoke from the Blue Cut Fire burning near Cajon Pass moving into the Eastern Sierra and still, residual smoke at times from the Sobranes Fire near Monterey occasionally makes its way over the Sierra crest from the north, as California struggles through an extremely difficult and early start to its fire season.

Please be extremely careful with any kind of ignition source outdoors; the rest of this week and next week are both forecast to be mostly dry and with above average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.