Multi-Use Facility, Bighorn Sheep Meetings, March 6, March 7

It must be spring; meetings on a lot of critical topics are starting to pop through the snow. Here's tow to keep your eye on:

MULTI USE MEETING, MAMMOTH, MARCH 6

The Recreation Commission invites you to attend a special workshop for the Community Multi-Use Recreation Facilities proposed at Mammoth Creek Park on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Community Center located at 1000 Forest Trail. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

The Commission is seeking input from the public regarding the proposed phasing options, project timeline, funding strategies, operating plan and year-round programming. With your help, we can create a recreation destination that the entire community of Mammoth Lakes will actively enjoy, value and ultimately be proud to call YOUR Park.

In preparation for the workshop, the Commission recommends interested participants review the facility programming information or “Playbooks” collated from several planMCP community workshops and examine preliminary phase 1 designs and the complete facility design online.

The Recreation Commission is scheduled to formally discuss the proposed Mammoth Creek Park project at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in Suite Z at 9 am. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

For more information about Plan Mammoth Creek Park please contact Parks and Recreation Director and Public Information Officer, Stuart Brown at (760) 965-3696 or visit www.planmcp.com.

BIGHORN SHEEP MEETING, BRIDGEPORT, MARCH 7

Due to a forecast for road and travel impacts Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Mono County Board of Supervisors is postponing two items dealing with grazing on Conway Ranch and the possible impacts to the region’s Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep to March 7 in Bridgeport at the Mono County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

The county owns the Conway Ranch and is considering proposals that will allow grazing of domestic sheep on the ranch; however, the issue is a hotly contested one, given that domestic sheep can infect bighorns, an Endangered Species under the Endangered Species Act, with a deadly disease, according to some scientists.

Others in the sheep grazing community are not so sure that domestic sheep present a danger to bighorns and the debate has raged for decades. The two items are Item 9A, “Presentation on Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep,” and Item 9B, “Direction to Staff re Conway Ranch Request for Grazing Proposals.”